Police in Muchinga Province have warned and cautioned PF Muchinga Youth Chairman Francis Kapyanga over “killing cockroaches and rats.”

In a one minute 27 seconds online video that went viral last week, Mr Kapyanga said Muchinga Province is the bedroom for President Lungu and “we as his sons are always ready to take care of the bedroom to even kill the cockroaches as well as rats that enter our father’s bedroom.”

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has said the remarks directed at his political rivals had potential to destabilise the country.

He say the matter is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, UPND and PF Mpika district Chairmen Cornelius Mwape and Morgan Mwape Musonda were summoned for interrogations in respect of the confusion that took place two weeks ago at Mpika junction when UPND President Hakainde Hichilema was going to Kasama.