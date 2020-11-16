Police in Lusaka are looking for thugs who invaded UPND Chilanga aspiring Parliamentary candidate Charmaine Musonda at her house over the weekend where property was also stolen.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo said police received a report of aggravated robbery and assault.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Aggravated Robbery and Assault in which four people were attacked and it is further alleged that property Worth K56,000 was stolen from them by thugs who were armed with matchets and sticks. The victims have been identified as Charmaine Mehl Musonda aged 41 of Lusaka West, Judah Sikambikambi aged 51 of Mukwashi Lusaka West, Geshom Masaka aged 47 of Kashima Lusaka West and Clerk Nchemba aged 35 of Kalundu compound in Lusaka west. All victims sustained injuries,” Mrs Katongo said.

“Among the items alleged to have been stolen are a wrist watch valued at K45,000:00 , a cell phone Samsung A11 valued at K6,500, all valued at K56,750. This is reported to have occurred on 15th November, 2020 around 1300 hours at Charmaine’s residence in Kalundu.”

She said investigations have been instituted in the matter.

“Investigations have been instituted in the matter and we wish to warn all those involved in all forms of lawlessness that they shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said Katongo. -ZR