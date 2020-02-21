UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma writes.

During the night, we sent a person to HH’s residence to check on reports that some policemen were on their way from force headquarters.

The messenger found a landcruiser along the road behind his place. It was parked next to the fence and Inside were two people in police uniform . Two other people in plain clothes were standing on the road.

The policemen asked the messenger what he was doing there . He duped them that he was a resident in the neighborhood. After realising that someone had seen them, they jumped in their landcruiser and sped in the direction of town along the Ring road.

Colleagues, let’s be alert.

Some incriminating evidence such as the chemicals being used to gas people might be planted in President Hichilema’s yard to prove their allegations

They are probably planning to plant and later search his premises.

Get involved!

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM