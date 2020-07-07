Former Vice President Enock Kavindele says opposition political alliances are unworkable in Zambia.
Mr. Kavindele says this is because most opposition Presidents are only bent on forming alliances to ascend to power.
He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka today.
Meanwhile Former Movement for Multi-Party Democracy -MMD National Secretary Major Richard Kachingwe says opposition political alliances in Zambia are formed with ulterior motives.
Major Kachingwe says political alliances must have a unity of purpose devoid of anger and bitterness.
If Alliances don’t work in Zambia, why are some sections of society so unsettled? Just ignore those calling for alliances if you know that they won’t go anywhere.
Ba Kavindele, why should one join a political alliance which will not lead to one of their representatives winning the position of president of the country? In a democracy political alliances should be formed with an agenda to lead the country- to be the ruling party. Lets face facts, this also includes mobilising voters to remove from power the current ruling party if this ruling party has failed lamentably.
Enoch Kavindele and Richard Kachingwe may your souls rest in peace. Be where you are this time around we want to see alliance work.