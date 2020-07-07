Former Vice President Enock Kavindele says opposition political alliances are unworkable in Zambia.

Mr. Kavindele says this is because most opposition Presidents are only bent on forming alliances to ascend to power.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile Former Movement for Multi-Party Democracy -MMD National Secretary Major Richard Kachingwe says opposition political alliances in Zambia are formed with ulterior motives.

Major Kachingwe says political alliances must have a unity of purpose devoid of anger and bitterness.