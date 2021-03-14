A Political Analyst David Kapoma says the ruling PF is likely to win the 2021 General Election.

Mr Mapoma says the PF will win the election because opposition political parties are not strong enough to unseat the ruling party as evidenced by their failure to work together ahead of the polls.

He has told ZNBC News in a walk in interview that winning a general election is about people who have a strategy adding that the opposition does not have one..

Mr. Kapoma further said the opposition is too divided to win elections and have so much work to do in the remaining five months ahead of the August general election.

Mr Kakoma further said the opposition lack a consistent message that will make Zambians vote for them other than insulting the Patriotic Front government and President Edgar Lungu .

He said accusations of a broken economy is a now a tired message because every Zambian is aware that what is happening is not peculiar to Zambia.