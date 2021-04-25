By MacDonald Chipenzi

POLITICAL PARTIES HOLDING ON ADOPTED CANDIDATES’ NAMES UNTIL LAST DAY ARE INFLICTING INJUSTICE ON THE ASPIRANTS AND DISSERVICE TO THEIR PARTIES.

I have seen some political parties feeling shy to unveil their adopted candidates for the August 12 General Election on account that other political parties may grab either the adopted or indeed those left out.

I feel this argument is not genuine and also exposes unprincipledness inherent in political parties and their supporters’ non belief in the parties ideologies and values.

If political parties don’t trust their candidates to be adopted now because of the possibilities of being bought and shift political allegiance on being dangled with political bribes, then what make these parties be convinced that after ADOPTION and, later on, winning the election, those elected can’t be bought?

When does one have more value before election or after? I suppose it is after election. Now if political parties are scared of their candidates being snatched from them if not adopted or when adopted but before nomination, isn’t It then shaky political foundation?

My personal view is that it is better to have principles people before, during and after the election whom ypu can adopt any time and every time because they believe in your party ideologies and values.

Let us learn from the Socialist party led by Dr Fred M’membe. The Socialist Party candidates were identified and adopted last year and have been campaigning since then.

We have not heard that some of the adopted candidates have been bribed by some other political parties to switch political allegiance.

This is because members of the Socialist Party undergo trainings in the values of the party and socialism as an ideology, therefore, join the movement with true convictions.

If political parties does not disappointments, let them evaluate their membership and also train them in the ideals and values of the parties they associate with.

This will end these fears to unveil candidates on time as parties will be sure that it has true believers not vultures who just want to be MPs, Councilors and mayors/chairpersons at all costs and if left they defect.

It is candidate blackmail, injustice and mental torture to keep the applicants for adoptions in the state of guessing whether or not they have been adopted for such a long time

I submit!