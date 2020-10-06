By Darius Choonya

Political parties have walked out of a consultative stakeholders meeting called by the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Zambia law Development Commission on the operationalization of the right to vote for persons in lawful custody.

Political parties Chairperson, Jackson Silavwe says the meeting lacked consultation urging the ECZ and ZLDC to fully engage all the stakeholders in the process.

Among the parties that walked out of the meeting were UPND, NDC, NAREP, Golden party and MMD.

Meanwhile, the ECZ proceeded with the meeting with other stakeholders that remained.

Some of the recommendations by a technical committee is that political parties will not be allowed to physically campaign in prisons.