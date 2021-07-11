By Darius Choonya

Some victims of a political attack in Misisi Compound have been left homeless after their houses were demolished by suspected cadres.

The victims are now seeking refuge from their neighbours.
One of the victims Elina Chanda was stabbed on the thigh and assaulted on the genitals.

And another Victim Lackson Sakala has been left bed ridden after allegedly being hit with an iron bar by the attackers.

Over 13 people are nursing serious injuries following the attack.

Eight houses were also demolished.

Police have Instituted investigations into the matter.
On Saturday political party supporters clashed and caused havoc in Lusaka’s Misisi Compound.214159152_1289004954862495_4758982564620618848_n

