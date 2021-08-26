Political power is temporal, that’s why fwebachenjela muma politics we don’t squeeze others, says Chishimba Kambwili.

And Chishimba Kambwili says “hot heads” like Tutwa Ngulube are not needed in the former ruling PF.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said people like Joseph Akafumba should not grow wings just because they were now in government.

He dismissed as lies the statement by Akafumba that Kambwili wanted to retrieve documents from the Akafumba NDC faction in order to reorganise the party, saying he instead needed the documents in order to properly defend himself over the case he had been taken to court for that he was masquerading as NDC leader.

He said he demanded papers from Simfukwe after he heard that he had left the NDC faction of Saboi Imboela, which was friendly to him so that he could defend himself.

"Akafumba should not think that he's a starring, this country changes. Let them respect their friends. Governments come and go gentlemen. That's why fwebachenjela muma politics (we who are clever in politics) we don't squeeze others, make other people's lives unbearable because you are in power, because we know that this political power is very temporal," Kambwili said. "Excitement yaba Akafumba only God knows. Abaiche babo baletuma ama phone…

