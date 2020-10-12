By Michael Kaluba

Political tensions within the ruling patriotic front in Kitwe are gradually diffusing with police summons issued on former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu for alleged unlawful assembly in Nkana constituency withdrawn by the police.

Mr. Mpundu who was supposed to appear before police at Kitwe headquarters at 11:00 hours today disclosed to phoenix news that he was informed by police that his summon has been withdrawn and was not required to appear today.

Mr. Mpundu recently made public revelations that he has intentions to run for office as Nkana constituency member of parliament which resulted in his suspension from the party for allegedly campaigning in the area against a directive from the party central committee, a decision that lasted not later than 24 hours.

He says the police summons could have been politically motivated and may have been withdrawn since the ruling party has initiated the reconciliation process in the province.

And Democratic Governance and Human Rights Advocates -DEGHA- National Coordinator Gerald Mutelo in an interview with phoenix News said the turn of events shows that the police summons on Mr. Mpundu were politically motivated.

Efforts to get a comment from Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga on this development proved futile by broadcast time as she was reportedly in a meeting.

