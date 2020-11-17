Former Minister of Finance and president of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Edith Nawakwi says while politicians have the right to personal privacy just like any other citizens, their private lives reveal more about their morals than what they say in public.

She says charity begins at home, adding that if one cannot empower the people in his own house, what makes people think he will empower bana Chanda at Soweto market, let alone the nation?

“Politicians’ private lives reveal more about their morals than their soundbites.

“If one cannot empower the people in his own house, what makes you think he will empower bana Chanda at Soweto market?” she says.

She adds that being a ‘good person’ is required for being a leader.

“Not that a politician cannot have privacy! But if they are a ‘bad person’ the public needs to know. That’s my hypothesis,” she says.

Meanwhile, her sentiments came high on the heels of a High Court ruling against her, after having had claims that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema was corrupt, alleging that he illegally benefited from the privatisation process.

Hichilema applied to the court, suing Nawakwi for defamation, however she failed to log her defence with the court, resulting in the court ruling in favour of Hichilema.

She was ordered to retract her sentiments.