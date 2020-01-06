PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the Clergy not to relent in offering counsel to politicians especially as the country draws closer to the 2021 general elections.

President Lungu says the Clergy will this year see an increase in politicians who attend church services as part of their campaigns hence the need to take advantage and offer counsel.

The Head of State said this when he addressed congregants at St. Mary’s Parish in Kawambwa District of Luapula province where he attended mass.

Meanwhile, a priest in Kawambwa has described ECL as one ‘GHL’; a Great Humble Leader owing to his commitment towards poverty reduction evidenced by the massive investment in the region.

In his welcoming speech to the Head of State during today’s mass, St. Mary’s Parish Priest Fr. James Chisanga outlined some of the PF government’s record investments in Kawambwa.

“You might be aware Your Excellency, that our people have come to abbreviate your name and they call you ‘ECL’. I must tell you that here in Kawambwa, we have also come to know you as one ‘GHL’. To us, you are a ‘Great Humble Leader’ owing to your commitment to uplifting the standards of living for our people.

“Under your government, Kawambwa can now boast of ZAFFICO Tea, ZAFFICO Plantation, SUNBIRD, Kala Barracks Construction for 48 Marine Squadron, the Mporokoso Road Project, the new District Hospital and Katungulu Mini Hospital.

“We are privileged to have Kawambwa Sugar company, Green 2000, the New Africa Power, Chimpempe Hydro Power Project, Pambashe Boarding Secondary School, Stone Edge Mining among other developments in the region. You are truly a Great Humble Leader,” said the Roman Catholic Priest.