By Chileshe Mwango

Investigations into the death of a laboratory technician who died while transporting suspected Covid-19 samples on a bus accident have revealed that the said samples were actually pneumonia samples and not Covid-19 samples as earlier indicated by health authorities in Zambezi district.

Ian Mutambo. a technician, used a public bus from Zambezi and died when the bus was involved in an accident.

But the Biomedical Union of Zambia -BUZwhich was parte to investigations conducted by the Ministry Of Health says politicization of the office of the district health director also contributed to the death of Mutambo.

BUZ president Danniel Mwimbe tells Phoenix News that instead of following the right procedure, district health director in Zambezi district asked the late Mutambo to transport the samples by bus when he could have simply raised the matter with the northwestern provincial office which could have provided transport.

