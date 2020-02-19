Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has warned government and other political players against politicizing the gassing incidences happening in selected parts of the country saying doing so has potential to further the existing tension and disorder.

Mr. Sinkamba has since advised PF and UPND to desist from making unprofessional statements around the happenings and let police do their job responsibly.

In an interview with YAR FM news, Mr. Sinkamba said finger pointing at this stage on the gassing of innocent citizens has potential to further lawlessness if left unchecked.

And Mr. Sinkamba has asked President Edgar Lungu to also involve the special division of the commando to join police and the Zambia army to end the gassing acts.