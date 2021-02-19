BY UPND BWACHA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE PERCY CHATO.

CENTRAL ~Kabwe

POLITICS IS A COMPETITION OF IDEAS BEHOLDING TO NATIONAL UNITY.

It is legitimate to have one’s own political philosophy and point of view.

Despite our different political philosophies and point of views, we are all Zambians inspired by the moto of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

A peaceful co-existence where we are able to flash our party symbols side by side and not breaking bones is a gift we must give our generation and future generations.

Percy Chato

UPND Bwacha Constituency aspiring candidate