Renown Kenyan Murang’a Nyama Choma chef John Mwangi was brutally murdered in cold blood and his body set ablaze by his 20-year-old son following a family dispute on Thursday night, September 2020.

The area Chief Wanjiru Mukami confirmed the incident in an interview on Friday September 11.

A report by Citizen Digital indicated that the 60-year-old chef was waylaid by his son Michael Muchiri on his way from work and struck on the head with a blunt object before he poured petrol on the body and set it on fire.

Mwangi’s grief-struck widow, Susan Wanjiru who discovered her late husband’s burning body disclosed that she thought her son was burning banana leaves when she saw him standing besides the flames before he escaped from the scene.

After a thorough inspection, Wanjiru noticed a piece of her husband’s shirt and what appeared to be his body smoldering before she screamed for help.

Before the recent incident, Wanjiru said her son’s behavior had been very unusual and she suspected he was involved in drugs.

He recently accused his late father of sidelining him, saying the family was allowing farmhands to work at their family shamba without consulting him.

Few weeks ago, Muchiri who dropped out of school while in Form 2 reportedly dislocating her sister-in-law’s arm after beating her on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Muchiri is still at large and villagers in Kiharu have channeled resources towards finding him.