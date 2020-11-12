Popular Prostitutes joints in Lusaka and their prices
Authorities in Zambia including the Zambia Police have been making efforts to root out hules from all walks from Zambians life Popular Prostitutes joints in Lusaka
Some months ago, the prostitutes chased away these officials at a brothel in Chawama.
According to sources close to the facility, the brothel in the Chawama operates 24 hours daily and is reportedly a hotspot for some Senior High School boys who skip classes and pay as little as K10 to patronize the services of the sex workers.
Ocent Nation has sighted a report in which all the famous prostitutes joints in Lusaka are listed and their prices.
See full list below:
Katete( chawama)- K10 to K20
Mukupa ( city market) -K10 to K20
Winka (Chibolya) -K5 to K15
Manfred (Chibolya) K10 to K50
mahopo K10- K20
Longacres K100 to K200
Club 99 ( Kanyama) K50 to K100
East point (Kabwata) K50 to K100
Clans (Kabwata) K20 to K50
CC Night club (Chawama) K10- K50
Tafela Nsoni (Kanyama) K30 to K80
Chitukuko ( Kanyama) K30 to K50
George Compound K50 to K70
Nothmead K100 to K200
Mayela (Kalingalinga) K50 to K100
Kabs mall (Kabulonga) K80 to K100