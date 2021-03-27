By MacDonald Chipenzi

POSSIBLE DISRUPTIONS AT POLLING STATIONS BY CADRES ON AUGUST 12, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION: ITS LIKELIHOOD & IMPACT.

There is general fears among citizens and electorate that, with the uncensored unruly behaviour and conduct of the party cadre in the ruling disrupting live radio interactive shows, threatens the orderliness at polling stations.

This makes it highly possible that disruptions at polling stations is highly likely especially that police has tended to have a soft spot on such disruptors for various and obvious reasons.

In addition, the number of police officers at polling stations, which by practice has been two (2) may not be able to repel such disruptions as we witnessed in 2016 when cadres overran some polling stations in Lusaka.

The reasons that may trigger such DISRUPTIONS at polling stations may include the eminent loss of their party at polling stations or areas where they least expect and consider such areas as strongholds.

The impact of such disruptions, which disruptions may occur before the count or announcement of the vote is done, is to trigger the provision of a revote which may advantage their party.

Electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016 Sec. 75(1) guides that “If ballot papers used in an election at a polling station are lost, destroyed or unlawfully removed before the votes cast at the polling station have been counted and announced, the Commission shall allow a REVOTE at that polling station.

There is need for the monitors, observers, political parties, candidates and police to be prepared for possible disruptions and put strategies in place counter the possibility of this happening.

I submit