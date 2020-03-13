By McDonald Chipenzi

Our Constitution is instructive on this. Art 52(6) guides that *where a candidate becomes disqualified (on accout of not meeting the qualifications under Art 100 and Art 106(3) which having held office twice as president for the Presidency and Art 111(3) also having held office twice as vice-president for the position of running mate, corruption and malpractices) *after the close of the nominations and before the election date (August 12, 2021 in this case), *the Electoral Commission SHALL cancel the election and require the filing of fresh nominations by ELIGIBLE candidates and elections shall be held within thirty (30) days of the filing of the fresh nominations*

If the PF will insist fielding their ineligible candidate, this is the scenario the country will end up with which will be a double cost to the ECZ and the Political parties.

Further, this will be indirectly a fulfilment of the proposed amendments to the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 on reduced campaign period to 60 days.

Another integrity test fiasco happening at FAZ likely to repeat itself at the close of the presidential nomination in 2016.

Therefore, NO 3rd TERM bakwesu!!!