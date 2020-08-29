By McDonald Chipenzi.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE COMMENCEMENT OF PHASE II NRC ISSUANCE EXERCISE ILL-TIMED AND DISTURBING.

WE are taken aback to hear that the issuance of the NRCs in five (5) provinces (Southern, Western, Lusaka, Muchinga and Central) earmarked for phase II of the exercise supposed to have started on Sept 1, is extremely unfortunate.

The reasons being advanced for this postponement are very weak, unconvincing and disturbing to any right thinking person.

In as much as Phase I has failed to meet the projected numbers of 770, 000 cards to be issued in 40 days in five provinces since the last update after close to 30 days in the exercise only managed to capture 331, 000 cards, Phase II should not suffer because of the challenges of Phase I.

The circumstances that may gave to the failure to meet that target numbers in these five provinces in Phase I may be different and citizens’ enthusiasm also different, therefore cannot be generalised.

However, lack to limited sensitization/ awareness progammes and politicization of the programme by Government could be the major contributory factors

The government must know that many of these provinces earmarked for Phase II will be receiving rains soon while others will be engaged in agricultural preparatory activities which may affect the delivery of this service to the eligible beneficiaries.

It is also disturbing to receive reports that in these same areas earmarked for Phase II, the normal issuance of these national identity documents at Civic centres is limited to 20 people per day sending majority back to their homes on account of Covid-19 measures.

The above scenario is very discouraging which has generated complaints but unattended to. But had this normal process been as efficient as envisaged and accomodative, phase II of the exercise would have found a few unattended to clients.

Therefore, we recommend that Phase II should commence as planned and run concurrently with the remaining or extended days of Phase I as any delay may affect voter registration exercise negatively and people’s morale to participate in the exercise.

However, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must learn valuable lessons from this unfolding event at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

If the issuance of 770, 000 NRCs in five provinces has taken over 50 days and 1.5 milion NRCs for the nation may now take over 100 days, how is it going to register 9m voters in 30 days esp that the catchment area and target group is the same?

McDonald Chipenzi

Executive Director

GEARS Initiative Zambia