By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

POVERTY HAS BEEN CAUSED BY PRIVATISATION – INONGE WINA

There is a saying that ” uwawa tabula kabepesho literally meaning ”he who has failed will always have an excuse”

This is exactly what is happening to PF leadership.

The vice president Inonge Wina said that there was nothing like witch hunt on the proposed commission of inquiry on privatisation. She said Zambians want to know all the illegality and crookedness that transpired during the sell of companies that has lleft Zambians in poverty.

Was the vice president in order to give a blatant lie that Zambians are in poverty because of the sale of companies?

Is it not the poor blind leadership of ECL and herself that has drowned Zambians into poverty?

Without malice, the whole idea of commission of inquiry on privatisation is a ploy to incriminate HH who is their threat to their impending loss of 2021 general elections.

The ploy has now been punched in holes after Katele Kalumba revealed that HH was not involved in the sale of mines and that he never bought no company as opposed to PF surrogate Nawakwi who arrogantly tried to mud HH with false accusations that HH benefitted by under valueing Mosi-o-tunya and serial house in kabulonga.

PF leadership has been caught naked in this matter of privatisation after lying that Zambians want to know what happened during privatisation even when ZPA had all the information which PF leadership should have availed to Zambians than sponsoring some foolish Ntewewe civil societies to protest with the 2020 kids that were not there when companies were being sold.

Zambians are not all that foolish that they can buy PF’s foolishness of poor governance blame game.

Vice president Inonge Wina should now swallow a chill bitter pill after her lies that Zambians want to know what happened during privatisation after Katele Kalumba debunked the Inquiry ploy by vindicating HH.

Shame that the country is being led ny liars with very little truth