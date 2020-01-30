POVERTY HAUNTS PF IN CHILUBI AS POLICE ARREST UPND CAMPAIGN TEAM AND IMPOUND THEIR BICYCLES

By ZPB Correspondent.

Police in Chilubi have arrested UPND deputy campaign manager Jules Yambayamba and the entire campaign team. This was after more than 50 police officers raided the UPND campaign camp on the main land part of the constituency in the early hours of yesterday. The police picked up some kitchen knives, an old machete, some malegeni and 10 bicycles.

Police issued warn and caution statements to the UPND campaign team but detained deputy campaign manager Yambayamba. Sources within the police say that the rest of the team may be picked soon to be held until after the by-elections.

Apparently the PF campaign team in Chilubi have been shocked by the resilience that the UPND campaign has put up in an area PF deem their stronghold. The PF were sure this would be an easy election for them. But surprisingly the people of Chilubi have received the UPND warmly mainly due to the popular opposition candidate Stanislaus Chele and deep poverty in the whole Luapula province. Chele was second in the 2016 elections when he stood as an independent.

Luapula is the poorest province in Zambia together with Western province. Luapula has been dominated by the PF since 2006 but has seen very little progress in terms of economic activity and infrastructure. The poverty in the province has been underpinned by diminished fish populations in the Luapula river and lakes Bangweulu and Mweru with little agricultural activity. Still, with all this poverty, Luapula province remains with huge potential in terms of agriculture, mining and tourism given its huge water bodies and good rains, mineral deposits and vast natural sights.

This move by the police appears to be an attempt to cripple the UPND campaign. Word from the PF camp is that the PF cannot afford to win Chilubi by a small margin as that would paint a picture that the UPND is gaining in Luapula which has shown to be the strongest PF stronghold so far. ‘And God forbid that we should lose Chilubi. That would mark the end of PF’, the source stated.

In the meantime PF have been taking truckloads of mealie meal from the DMMU and other food stuffs to try and entice the Chilubi voters. PF have also ensured the opposition have no access to water vessels including the govt owned Post boat. Also an ambulance has been taken from a nearby healthpost and rebranded as a gift to Chilubi. The ECZ has just watched hopelessly as electoral malpractices have increased in the tightly contested by-elections.