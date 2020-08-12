POWER DYNAMOS, MUFULIRA WANDERERS WRITE TO FAZ NOT TO OFFER TITLE TO ANY TEAM OR DEMOTE ANY SIDE

FAZ MTN Super Division sides Power Dynamos and already demoted Mufulira Wanderers have written to the Football Association of Zambia opposing the way they have ended the 2019/20 season without playing the remaining 7 games translating into maximum of 21 points.

FAZ have made a decision to end the league in week 27 demoting four teams in relegation waters and will declare the champions based on the number of points each side has accumulate so far.

According to both Power Dynamos and Mufulira Wanderers, FAZ did not consult any club or take their views but just made a decision to end the season that way on their own.

Before the decision, Power wanted top four finish while Wanderers were fighting for survival, the targets which are no longer within their reach.

The following are the points of recommendations made by Power Dynamos