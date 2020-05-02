POWER TOOLS BUS IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Power Tools Bus was coming from Chavuma to Lusaka carrying 19 passengers has been involved in a road traffic accident early this morning at Mundanya Bridge in Manyinga District of North Western Province.

Four(4) people including the driver of a Lusaka-bound Power Tools Bus have died after the vehicle fell off Mundanya Bridge.

The front of the bus was submerged in the river.

Several other passengers have been rushed to Loloma Mission Hospital according to witnesses.

(DETAILS COMING)