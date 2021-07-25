President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo has advised Zambians to pray before they cast their vote in August 12th General election.

Prof Luo says the electorate turning to prayer before voting will allow them to be peaceful.

She says there is need for the country to continue believing in God so that it can remain prosperous.

Prof. Luo said this through PF Lusaka Central Parliamentary Candidate Margaret Mwanakatwe who represented her at a fundraising breakfast by the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation National committee.

She further noted that Government continues to lead a private sector led economy further welcoming foreign investors in the country.

And Chairperson of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation Committee Billy Mfula urged Zambians to be proud of their country’s declaration because it is a covenant between GOD and the nation.