PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has made a passionate appeal to the church to continue praying for the country and government ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking during a building fundraising mass at Chamboli St Michaels and Noah parish Catholic Church in Kitwe to raise K290,000 towards the replacement of the roof, Mr Mwila said as the general elections draw nearer, political tension in the country will rise, hence the need for prayers.

He said President Edgar Lungu sees the church as a strategic partner in development and urged the clergy to pray for government and all leaders ahead of the elections, according to ZNBC.

The Secretary General urged Zambians to preach love and remain United in the true spirit of one Zambia one nation.

Mr Mwila was accompanied by community development minister Mrs Kampamba Mulenga Chewe, Mr Michael Katambo (Agriculture) and Alexander Chiteme (National Development Planning) and Wusakile MP Pavyuma Kalobo and copperbelt PF chairman Nathan Chanda.