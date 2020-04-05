Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has reiterated government’s call for the public to continue praying from home to avoid crowding churches.

Reverend Sumaili has urged Christians to pray from home today during the celebrations of Palm Sunday.

She has appealed to the church and its members to continue praying for the nation especially during this difficult time of the COVID-19.

The Minister has also thanked the Church Mother Bodies for their continued cooperation with Government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Speaking to ZNBC news, Reverend Sumaili also hailed the Catholic Church for coming up with an initiative where its members will place the Palm branches on their doors as a symbol of Palm Sunday celebration.

She said although the day will be celebrated from homes, placing palm branches on doors will keep the meaning for Palm Sunday.