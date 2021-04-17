The Duchess of Sussex is set to make her own private arrangements to mark the death of Prince Philip as she is unable to attend the funeral.

99-year-old Prince Philip passed away last week and is set to be laid to rest on Saturday in an intimate ceremony with a guest list of 30 people in compliance to UK government covid-19 guidelines.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry has flown back to the UK from California to attend the funeral. Meghan who is pregnant with the couple’s second child is staying behind in the US as she was advised to do so by her doctors.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that those who are unable to attend the funeral, including Meghan, will be making “private arrangements” to mark Philip’s life in their own way when they get the chance.

Meanwhile Meghan who already has 23-month-old son with Harry will also be able to watch the funeral proceedings via a special live stream.

The guestlist as released by Buckingham Palace includes most of the royal’s closest relatives including his wife Queen Elizabeth II, and his four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Also on the list are Philip’s grandchildren, including Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount Severn.

Husbands, wives, and partners of many of the royals – including Duchess Camilla, Duchess Catherine, and Sophie Wessex – will also be in attendance, as will three of Philip’s relatives, the Hereditary Prince of Baden, the Landgrave of Hesse, and Prince Philip of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Philip’s great-grandchildren – including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – will not be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace has arranged an environmentally friendly funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, with a special coffin made of wool for the Prince.

His body will be transported for the service at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an electric Land Rover at 3 p.m UK time and will be broadcast live.