

A 28-YEAR-OLD pregnant woman of Musangu village in Mwense district of Luapula province died on the spot after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle in a suspected suicide case.



Muzyana Namonje, who was due to give birth, threw herself on the tarmac and was consequently run over by a Mitsubishi canter vehicle.

Luapula province deputy Commissioner of Police, Davies Simwanza, said Namonje threw herself before a speeding Mitsubish Canter registration number ABM 2655.



The vehicle was being driven by driven by, Demus Chomba, aged 34 of Lubunda village in Mwense.

“This woman was at the health facility waiting to give birth but she sneaked out of the facility and decided to take her life by throwing herself on the road so that she could be run over by any moving vehicle,” Mr Simwanza said.



The accident happened on Saturday around 04:30 hours at Musangu village 18 kilometres from Mwense township along Mwense – Kazembe road.



Mr Simwanza said the woman died on the spot together with her unborn baby and the body has been deposited in the district hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

-ZANIS