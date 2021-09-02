By Patricia Male

Hope for Africa International is calling on some losing presidential candidates in the August 12th elections to allow President Hakainde Hichilema to settle and lead as he starts to fulfill his campaign promises.

Organization Executive Director Chazingwa Daka is dismayed with the behavior of some losing candidates such as Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo who has called for the president to resign and the purported demonstration against the appointment of the minister of finance.

Mr. Daka says such premature checks and balances by Mr. Tembo are uncalled for and unfortunate and has urged the PEP president to put his loss behind if he is to remain relevant and continue to provide positive criticism to the new leadership.

He has since demanded that president Hichilema is given time and space to came up with his team that will help him deliver his campaign promises and put Zambia in the right trajectory.

PHOENIX NEWS