Lusaka 7th October 2020

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth Chairperson CHARLES KABWITA has asked Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kankanja to prepare his men in uniform for tomorrow’s peaceful demonstration by NDC and UPND youths country wide.

Comrade Kabwita was speaking this morning during a joint press briefing between NDC & UPND Youths leadership held at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka.

The NDC National Youth Chairperson has assured the police command that the youths country wide will be ready to face the police and the Patriot Front cadres should they dare to stop them.

Issued by: NDC Media Department party HQ Lusaka