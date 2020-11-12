Pres. Lungu eligible to contest 2021

___________________________________

Now that President Edgar Lungu has declared his candidature for 2021 polls,we expect his critics to stop misleading the citizens of this country that he’s not eligible to contest the said polls.

We have noted with dismay how President Lungu’s critics in an alliance with media outlets hostile to Government have intensified their campaign to mislead the nation on the Republican President’s eligibility to contest 2021 polls.

As President Lungu has clearly stated,the Concourt in its landmark judgement declared him eligible to contest the 2021 polls.

In view of the foregoing,we expect those with the mandate to defend the Republican President to immediately curtail the ill-conceived Third-Term Debate,and stop disgruntled elements from misleading the nation.

Issued by:

A CONSORTIUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

SPOKESPERSON

SPUKI MULEMWA