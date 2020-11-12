Pres. Lungu eligible to contest 2021
___________________________________
Now that President Edgar Lungu has declared his candidature for 2021 polls,we expect his critics to stop misleading the citizens of this country that he’s not eligible to contest the said polls.
We have noted with dismay how President Lungu’s critics in an alliance with media outlets hostile to Government have intensified their campaign to mislead the nation on the Republican President’s eligibility to contest 2021 polls.
As President Lungu has clearly stated,the Concourt in its landmark judgement declared him eligible to contest the 2021 polls.
In view of the foregoing,we expect those with the mandate to defend the Republican President to immediately curtail the ill-conceived Third-Term Debate,and stop disgruntled elements from misleading the nation.
Issued by:
A CONSORTIUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
SPOKESPERSON
SPUKI MULEMWA
Something spooky here!
This is what happens when greed takes over the senses.
Whom should we believe, Spuki PF or Constitutional Lawyers and LAZ?
What is good now is Chagwa has come out from hiding behind bene Dan Pile in the last Constitutional Court process. A Court of Law cannot rule on someone’s eligibility in their absence. The Concourt only ruled on what a term is, not eligibility. Let ECL stand before the Constitutional Court now so that this case is decided once and for all!