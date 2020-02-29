HON. DORA SILIYA IS DULL AND NOT FIT TO BE A MINISTER OR AN MP: PRES. LUNGU MUST FIRE SILIYA WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

What’s The Difference Between The Killing Of Suspects By An Angry Mob And The Killing Of Suspects By The Zambia Police?

Country men and women! I wish to express my great disappointments in Hon. Dora Siliya. This woman is a big disappointment to this country and she’s a danger to the peace of this country.

I don’t know why President Edgar Lungu is keeping people with criminal minds around himself.

The statements that were made by Hon. Dora Siliya were too serious to be ignored by the President and all well meaning citizens. It’s also a shame that this careless Minister is still serving as a Minister in the government of the PF under the leadership of President Lungu.

How the hell on earth can a government Minister go on Radio and TV to announce to the nation that it’s OK for the Police to instantly kill a suspect and that when a suspect is shot by the police, people should feel a sense of relief and comfort? Why is this woman so dull, insensitive and evil?

Why is Hon. Dora Siliya promoting lawlessness in the country by inciting the police to kill suspects who have not been proven guilty by the courts of law? Why should someone lose his life on an account of being accused of being a criminal?

President Lungu should be ashamed of himself for being in company of such useless Ministers. If I was President Edgar Lungu, I would have with immediate effect fired Dora Siliya, Stephen Kampyongo, Kakoma Kanganja and Bowman Lusambo. For the sake of the peace and unity of this country Zambia.

President Edgar Lungu is comprehensively defining himself through the retention of these useless, insensitive and careless Ministers. How can a President tolerate such levels of lawlessness by people charged with the mandate to save and protect lives?

The Zambia Police, Zambia Army, the Church, Civil Society Organizations, the opposition political parties and the republican president have strongly condemned Mob Justice and here is a leader, a government minister justifying the killing of suspects by the Police.

Honestly speaking! What’s the difference between the killing of suspects by an angry mob and the killing of suspects by the Zambia Police?

President Edgar Lungu has continued to embarrass himself by virtue of failing to act wisely, timely, and reasonably on matters of national concern. The President has lamentable failed to provide effective leadership where the country has needed it the most.

I am challenging President Edgar Lungu to fire the aforementioned people if only he’s the man of integrity and if truly he is a President who loves this country and cares for its peace and stability.

Castrol Kafweta

Solwezi Central – Aspiring Mp

Northwestern Province of Zambia 🇿🇲