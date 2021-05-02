By MacDonald Chipenzi

PRESENTING PRESIDENT LUNGU AS A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR THE AUGUST 12 GENERAL ELECTION IS DARING THE CONSTITUTION AND THE PEOPLE.

OUR ruling party must be reminded and so is President EDGAR CHAGWA after its presentation of President EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu as its presidential candidate for the August 12 General Election and the PRESIDENT the act of acceptance to stop daring the constitution and the people of Zambia.

Articles 106 (3) of the republican Constitution guides that *A person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President”*

While Article 111(3) further guides *A person who has twice held the office of Vice-President shall not be selected as a running mate.*

So both President Lungu and vice-president Bo Inonge Wina are disqualified from participating in the August General Election.

Let them return and retire to their respective farms instead of insisting to contest their respective positions against the constitution.

I submit