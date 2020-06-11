The president of the republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received praise from the family of George Floyd for honoring the memory of their late son in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo was the first African president to express solidarity with the Floyd family and join the world in calling for justice for the apparent racially charged murder of George Floyd and an end to racial discrimination against people of color in the United States.

Following his much publicized statement, a memorial ceremony was held in the country in honor of George Floyd.

The Floyd family during the memorial service broadcast on various International and mainstream media, singled out president Akufo-Addo for praise.

“The family of George Floyd would like to thank his exellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana. Yesterday, during the memorial l, a video produced by the people of Ghana was broadcast for thousands of mourners as they paid their final respect to Mr. Floyd. The family is honored by the decision of Mr. Akufo to have Mr. Floyd’s name permanently mounted in the historic wall at the diaspora African forum in the W.E.B. Dubois centre in Africa“, the announcer said.

Watch the video BELOW