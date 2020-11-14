PRESIDENT CHILUBA’S ADMINISTRATION WAS THE ARCHITECT OF PRIVATISATION

By Simon Mwewa Lane

By definition, privatisation is the transfer of ownership, property or business from the government to the private sector….which in turn means, government ceases to be the owner of the entity or business.

It is disingenuous to imply or suggest that a SINGLE buisness man tipped the economic scale of a country when infact, it was the policy direction of The Chiluba administration that did that.

You cannot comprehensively talk about PRIVATISATION without implicating the entire Chiluba administration. Mr. Valentine Chitalu and many others were at the helm of that effort, why aren’t their names being mentioned?

Scapegoating won’t help anything. If you want to blame someone for the adverse effects of privatisation… go to Ba Chiluba’s grave.

Tayali has nothing to do with his time. His estranged wife is dodging bullets in Ethiopia but he is here chasing ghosts in exchange for 30 pieces of silver. On Monday he will simply state the obvious…he will not present any shocking or earth-shattering evidence.

Since he touts himself as the beacon of justice [ which he’s not, he’s just a leprechaun with a Facebook page ] I’d like to see him drag Mr. Chiluba’s corpse to court….posthumously.

