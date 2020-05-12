By McDonald Chipenzi

GUIDANCE TO SERVICE COMMISSIONS THAT THE REVISED RETIREMENT AGE LAW ONLY APPLIES TO THOSE EMPLOYED AFTER THE LAW WAS PROMULGATED IN 2015 IS CORRECT.

This guidance from Attorney General to various Public Service Commissions has vindicated many of us who argued and still arguing that President EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU is not eligible to contest the 2021 Presidential Election.

We argued and still argue that the law cannot be applied retrospectively or backwards unless specified so as the COURT tried to do with the provisions of Article 106 which came into existence after President Lungu already served his first term in office by the dictate of the existing law then.

The Attorney General’s guidance to Service Commissions that revised retirement age law is only applicable to those workers who signed their work contracts after the law came into being is correct.

Revised retirement age law does not apply to those who signed their work contracts before this law came into being but are still bound by the dictates of the law that existed then which demands retirement at 55.

To this end, the same Attorney General who have correctly guided Service Commissions should advice the President that he served a full term under Article 35 of the 1996 Constitution and that Article 106 did not apply to him in 2015 because it never existed when he was first elected into office.

Article 106 only applies to those assumed office after 5 January 2016 onwards when Article 106 came into being just like the retirement age law only applies from 2015 onwards. Anything outside, is crookedness.

To this end, the President will have served his second and last term after the end of this electoral cycle in 2021.

Therefore, let us interpret the law fairly and guide the nation fairly whether on political or social matters.

Abash CONSTITUTION manipulation! Abash 3rd Term.

I submit