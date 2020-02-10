“What happened to Rupiah Bwezani Banda may repeat itself if the grassroots are not listened to.”

Patriotic Front members in Kabushi Constituency in Ndola district have spoken out.

The PF Lubuto ward Officials who did not want to disclose their names due to their own fears lamented at a wrong picture their Law Maker is sending to the President and the party.

Below were their sentiments:

“This Bowman Lusambo has failed the people of Kabushi Constituency lamentably. The people who gathered at this rally only followed the music by Chef and Yo Maps, not that they were following him Lusambo.”

“How much money did he pay the very musicians? How much did he pay for the stage? How much did he pay those that he ferried? If all the money he spent for this show off was to be given even to one group for either youth or women to do some income generating activities it would have been an action in the right direction.”

“Is it normal for the MP after clearing a Dump site to organise a musical stage?” It’s a shame! Was he celebrating the joblessness of our youth and women?

People who voted for this man have never seen a single Empowerment. Our friends in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency have a hardworking MP who has helped them form clubs through which they have been doing some serious income generating activities, not ba Lusambo.” A lot of youth and women who voted for him are jobless and ask him if he has given them any form of Empowerment.” We needed people like Hon. Kampamba Mulenga Chewe MP, Hon. Anthony Mumba MP, Hon. Brian Mushimbwa MP, Hon. Malanji MP. and not this MMD person we have. Let the President open his eyes.”

“This is what made MMD loose in 2011. Our President’s intelligence should come down to Kabushi Constituency and see if we are lying. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo must stop fooling President Lungu. The man is not loved and this may cost our Party. Since he became Member of Parliament he has never brought any Empowerment to our people. All Lusambo knows is throwing money which makes the youth fight during the scramble.”

“He only gives handouts such as Mealie Meal to the old people who don’t even vote. This man has been lying to a lot of people. He pledged a lot of money and material to a lot of churches, things he has never fulfilled to date.”

“Our President should not be fooled by this man. Let President Lungu send his intelligence in our Constituency before it is too late. We need to empower our people. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo is just a selfish individual who only became an MP to enrich himself. Let not these photos full our people across the country. This man is a failure.”

If the information we got is really true, then indeed the Patriotic Front has to go on a Fact Finding mission for this, may be very deceiving before the head of state and their entire Party.

Words from the Copperbelt Province.

We are only the Eye Witness for Zambia.