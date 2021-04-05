PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU BREAKS THE NO GRADE 12 CERTIFICATE “SYNDROME”

The Patriotic Front Government under the able leadership of HE President Edgar Chagwa Lungu views education as one of the fundamental factors of Zambia’s development hence continues to invest in early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Zambia cannot achieve sustainable economic development without substantial investment in human capital. Education enriches people’s understanding of themselves, improves the quality of their lives and leads to broad social benefits to individuals and society.

Education helps in raising people’s productivity and creativity and promotes entrepreneurship and technological advances. In addition it plays a very crucial role in securing Zambia’s economic and social progress and improving income distribution among the different groups of people in Zambian societies.

The PF Government continues to support efforts meant to encourage people to go back to school at all levels of education in order for the country to continue attaining the much needed development.The government aims at seeing a situation were there will be no problem of people not having a qualification by the year 2026. This will be a milestone achievement.

Following the pronouncement by the Constitutional Court on the need for candidates to have the grade 12 qualification, the PF Government has seen it necessary to put in place ways that would ensure more people are given equal chance to rewrite the exams. This clearly demonstrates President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s leadership style of “Building Zambia Together without leaving anyone behind”.

The programme will see five hundred thousand people rewrite their examinations by 2026.