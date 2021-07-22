PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU COMPETING WITH NONENTITIES, SAYS KAMPYONGO.

Former Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says almost all presidential candidates competing with President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming August General Elections are nothing but nonentities because they cannot even win elections at a constituency level.

And PF Member of the Central Committee Brian Mundubile has accused the opposition UPND of wanting to create an environment that may lead to the formation of government of National unity if it loses the August Polls.

Mr. Mundubile however said that the tactic by the opposition will not work because PF and President Edgar Lungu are destined to win next month’s election by a big margin.

And Mr. Mundubile said the road infrastructure development under the PF was necessitated by investors demand for the country to first develop its road network before they can invest.

Speaking during a virtual PF rally this afternoon, Mr. Mundubile said Zambians are safe in the hands of the PF and president Lungu and that there is no need for Zambians to think of changing the regime.

Speaking at the same platform, PF Kantashi Aspiring Candidate Anthony Mumba said the opposition have no message hence have resorted to saying the August Polls will be rigged