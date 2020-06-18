BY SMART EAGLES

PRESIDENT EDGAR Chagwa Lungu is tomorrow, Friday, June 19, expected in Northern Province for a three day working visit under the new normal.

Provincial Minister Hon Chungu Bwalya says the Head of State is scheduled to land at Mbala’s Samora Machel Airbase at around 09:00hours.

Speaking when he addressed the media at his Office, Thursday, Minister Bwalya disclosed that President Lungu is expected to visit Senga, Mbala, Kaputa and Luwingu districts to inspect some ongoing developmental projects as well commission works to upgrade some roads.

He named some of the projects which the President will inspect as the Mporokoso – Kaputa Road, Zombe Livestock Quarantine and Check Point Centre, the Kaputa Water Reticulation Project among others.

The Provincial Minister added that President Lungu will also officially flag-off works for the Luwingu – Nsombo – Chaba Road and Mbala – Kasesha Border Road.

Minister Bwalya has since urged people in the region to strictly observe health measures instituted by government on COVID-19 as they receive the Head of State. President Lungu is scheduled to leave Northern Province on Sunday.