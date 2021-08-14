President Edgar Lungu has rejected the results being announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, saying that the just-ended elections were not free and fair.
In a statement released by the State House, the President said that his party, the Patriotic Front, is Consulting on the next course of action concerning the general election held on Thursday, 12th August 2021.
The President said that the general election in three provinces, namely. Southern Province, North Western Province, and Western Province were characterized by violence, rendering the whole exercise nullity.
The President said Patriotic Front polling agents were brutalized and chased from polling stations, a situation that left the ruling party’s votes unprotected in the three provinces. The President also cited the killing of Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo, during voting, and Mr. Samuel Chihili, shortly before the voting, as criminal acts that rendered the general election not free and fair.
“Right now, some of our agents and supporters are in hiding because of these criminal acts. How can the elections be fair when people have been murdered and many others are in hiding after being brutalized. Is that democracy? We have written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia but they have continued announcing the results. So, we are consulting on the next decision we have to make,” the President asked.
“with polling agents having been attacked and chased from polling stations, we were reduced to competing in seven provinces while our opponent was Contesting in 10 provinces,” the President said
How many innocent Zambians have you and the PF killed? And no investigation was done. You have killed many innocent Zambians in cold blood and your PF thugs have gotten away with it.
If the UPND also mess up the same way that you did, they’re guaranteed of being voted out in 2026.
We The PEOPLE of Zambia have the power
You cannot declare, but you can make a claim. The message from the people who hired you is clear- get out! Your own pfools did you a don’t kubeba and dununad you.
You are not fit for the office of president, if your memory is so shallow. You tear-gassed your opponent wherever he went. Do you think that was fair? You denied your competitor freedom of travel by air and you think Zambians as dumb as pfools? You just get out and go deal with your sponsors, those you sold out the country to. You have no power nor right to make declarations. Go, go, gooo!!!
Thats your own fish to fry. Can you first get out of plot 1, give way…, about yr complaint we will talk after we are inaugurated.
You have twice held office, boss. People are the final ConCourt sir.
Edgar lungu you don’t have anything to do apart from hanging from that position?in future never you put a poor man as a president .lungu Edgar just accept it very is life apart from that position.