By Prudence Siabana / Chileshe Mwango

President Edgar Lungu says the selection of 54 members of the central committee is not dictatorial, but constitutional.

Speaking at the closing of the Patriotic Front General Conference, President Lungu says he did his best in the selection process and has since urged those that applied and did not make it to the final list of members of the central committee to accept and defend the results by demonstrating true patriotism and commitment.

President Lungu has emphasized that his party will continue to appoint women in leadership positions and has appealed to women to continue pushing for adoption ahead of the august general elections.

Meanwhile the Head of State has re-appointed Davies Mwila as the PF Party’s Secretary General, saying there is no time to experiment appointments and changes with party leadership positions.

Meanwhile the opposition United Party for National Development –UPND- has ‘congratulated the Patriotic Front party for successfully holding their virtual convention in peaceful atmosphere.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka however says his party has noted that the PF convention left out youths and women and also failed ensure regional balancing.

Mr. Mucheleka says being the ruling party; it is worrying that the PF party followed this path.

PHOENIX NEWS