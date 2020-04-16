..As Zambia records no new case in the last 24 hours

Thursday…April 16 2020 (Smart Eagles)

President Edgar Lungu has directed the mandatory wearing of masks in public places by every Zambian in an effort to curb new Coronavirus transmissions.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the directive entails that every Zambia will need to put on a mask every time they access public places as that is one of the effective way to avoid person to person transmission.

Speaking at the 27th COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon,Dr. Chilufya who announced that Zambia has not recorded any new COVID-19 case emphasized the need for all Zambians to adhere to the directive.

“It important now for all to participate in the operation “mask up” because if we manage to do this for a month, it will change the statistics.So it is a must to wear a mask” he said.

He announced that COVID-19 cases cumulatively remains at 48 cases,2 deaths,30 recoveries with 16 admissions who are all stable

And updating on the Kafue lockdown operation, Dr Chilufya announced that 131 tests were done and all of them tested negative.

He thanked all the Kafue residents for cooperating with authorities during yesterday’s operation and urged them to continue being vigilant in ensuring that they sustain all the preventive measures as directed by President Edgar Lungu and other health authorities.

“Responsibility at personal level and to follow up the preventive measures is key and will help in reducing transmissions of new cases” he emphasized.

And Chief government Spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya warned against peddling falsehoods, propaganda and fake news in regards to COVID-19 and called for patriotism among citizens during this time and urged people to use the time to engage in productive activities.

“There is need to also mask up against fake news and falsehoods so this is the time to reflect and not use this time to engage in fake news. Do not be on the internet to peddle falsehoods” Ms Siliya emphasized.