..As Zambia records no new case in the last 24 hours
Thursday…April 16 2020 (Smart Eagles)
President Edgar Lungu has directed the mandatory wearing of masks in public places by every Zambian in an effort to curb new Coronavirus transmissions.
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the directive entails that every Zambia will need to put on a mask every time they access public places as that is one of the effective way to avoid person to person transmission.
Speaking at the 27th COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon,Dr. Chilufya who announced that Zambia has not recorded any new COVID-19 case emphasized the need for all Zambians to adhere to the directive.
“It important now for all to participate in the operation “mask up” because if we manage to do this for a month, it will change the statistics.So it is a must to wear a mask” he said.
He announced that COVID-19 cases cumulatively remains at 48 cases,2 deaths,30 recoveries with 16 admissions who are all stable
And updating on the Kafue lockdown operation, Dr Chilufya announced that 131 tests were done and all of them tested negative.
He thanked all the Kafue residents for cooperating with authorities during yesterday’s operation and urged them to continue being vigilant in ensuring that they sustain all the preventive measures as directed by President Edgar Lungu and other health authorities.
“Responsibility at personal level and to follow up the preventive measures is key and will help in reducing transmissions of new cases” he emphasized.
And Chief government Spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya warned against peddling falsehoods, propaganda and fake news in regards to COVID-19 and called for patriotism among citizens during this time and urged people to use the time to engage in productive activities.
“There is need to also mask up against fake news and falsehoods so this is the time to reflect and not use this time to engage in fake news. Do not be on the internet to peddle falsehoods” Ms Siliya emphasized.
Is the government going to provide these masks?
This is good!
It means GRZ has enough masks to give everyone especially us from Chibolya who can’t afford a K30 for a mask. It’s one thing to order a musk up but another when it comes to operationalizing that directive. Where will they be distributing these free masks? And what happens to those who have missed the directive because of closure of their only source of news in Prime TV?
Dora is still singing Fake news when she is closing down information sources. When information sources are few, Fake news will thrive because the mind tolerates no vacuums! Many of us are allergic to ZNBC. Imagine those without access to online news sources, how do they get the message?
Enough money has been donated towards COVID 19. Please let us know where to get these free masks so that we help stop the spread!
Let us be practical even as we issue some of these directives!