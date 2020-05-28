PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU JOINS THE GOOSE CHASE FOR UPND COUNCILLORS IN NORTH WESTERN

… as Malanji spends K50, 0000 on village headmen and lunch for civil servants to entice UPND councillors.

SOLWEZI – 28/05/2020

President EDGAR Lungu has abandoned all his govenment functions because he has been disturbed by the UPND Local Goernment and Housing Chairperson, Brian Ndumba’s tour of North Western province during which UPND councilors have pledged their allegiance to the party and it’s leader.

The Patriotic Front has set aside huge chunks of money to entice UPND Councillors in North Western province to resign from their positions despite only remaining two full council meetings before the next elections.

Mr Lungu is expected to tour the province on a mission of meeting Traditional leaders, Village headmen, Civil Servants and party officials, but his traget is some UPND Councillors.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Joe Malanji yesterday visited Kabompo district and dished out K20,000 to village headmen and K30,000 to civil servants for lunch ahead of Mr Lungu’s visit.

But how can anybody explain this strange behaviour when Kabompo District Hospital has had no medicines for months on end?

On this tour, President Lungu will not land in Solwezi because of the poor relations with the people in the provincial capital but will instead land at Kalumbila before the commencement of his program whose main target is the gold at Kasenseli in Mwinilunga district.

UPND MEDIA TEAM