“I SAW THE PANDEMIC TRYING TO MULTIPLY IN ZAMBIA AS IT HAPPENED IN THE GASSING BUT FAILED! ….IT SHALL NOT STAND!… PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU LOCK DOWN LUSAKA FOR 7DAYS….IT SHALL BE ARRESTED”…PROPHET ISAAC AMATA…. APRIL 5,2020. “God cannot do anything except He reveals first through his servants the Prophets”(Amos 3:7)GOD REVEALS TO REDEEM AND GIVE VICTORY! Hence God is still speaking! God loves Zambia! Coronavirus will not thrive in Zambia! Today April 5,2020 as l intensified my prayers for the nations of the earth as regarding the pandemic especially Africa l heard the Lord saying… “Say to the leader and president of Zambia, his excellency President Edgar Lungu… Satan is seeking to multiply the pandemic in Zambia in the manner that happened in the gassing in Zambia at the beginning of 2020” What happened in Zambia concerning gassing? It started in Chingola in the Copperbelt! Afterwards spreading downwards to Lusaka until it became a national phenomenon! The brief moment of delay in confinement and proactive containment in the copperbelt swiftly led to its movement to Lusaka.

I saw in this revelation a man amongst those who came from outside Zambia entering into in Lusaka has already coming in contact with others! I heard again… “Satan is seeking to make this a national challenge but it will not stand! Lusaka is the springboard! Time for swift proactive measures. Let a 7days lockdown be done in Lusaka! Not for the whole Zambia but Lusaka as a matter of urgency for this short period for tracking and tracing of all who came in contact with those deemed infected including those currently on quarantine!” The lord also said a 7days national prayer and fasting should go along with this 7days.

The enemy is seeking to go beyond Lusaka as he did during the gassing crisis! Let no one misquote me! God reveals to redeem! Pandemic will never thrive in Zambia! Let those who have ears hear what the Spirit of God saying to Zambia through the prophet!

Arrest the pandemic through 7days restrictions of movement in Lusaka in conjunction with prayer and fasting by the church leadership and all Zambians praying.. "We arrest the pandemic in Zambia! You will not thrive here!.. Let your power be uprooted at the roots in Jesus mighty name! Heavenly Father seal Zambia with the blood of Jesus Christ" Like I say everywhere in February I saw when the pandemic hit Africa it will be minimal!.. The Spiritual controls the physical!