By Senior Chief Mukuni

I am greatly saddened by the senseless slaughter of innocent citizens by the Police near Cabinet office on Tuesday. That this gruesome bloodletting took place near the seat of government is not only a stark reminder of something amiss in the nation’s conscience, but is an urgent call for introspection and soul searching of our national values and ideals that united us as one nation 56 years ago.

It is clear from the foregoing that the Police have departed from their core objectives and responsibilities of law enforcement which is a fundamental prerequisite for peace and stability of any nation, to a war machine and an actor of aggression against citizens of our state. Our Police are armed to the teeth and are in possession of sophisticated armour that only a few years ago would only be proudly owned by Armed Forces of our land.

Gone are the days when our Police officers would patrol our streets in appropriate and user friendly uniforms that offered citizens confidence to approach them for help. The Zambia Police now struts around in aggressive uniforms while carrying assault weapons and adopting a battle hardened posture ready for war. Which war and what enemy is the Zambia Police preparing to fight in those huge armoured vehicles that are mounted with anti aircraft weapons?

It is in view of the foregoing that I call upon the Republican President His Excellence Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to take up his rightful role as President and Commander Chief of our Armed Forces by de-escalating the tension in our country. As leader of our land, let him adopt a posture of peace and reconciliation not only by word of mouth, but by deed and action, for he is constitutionally empowered to carry out these tasks.

In this regard I call upon the President to demilitirise the Police and let the Army and the Airforce retain their proper role in the eyes of the citizens. I further call upon the President to allow retraining of the Zambia Police in conformity with law and order and away from what appears to be a fighting force. Let the police offer peace and security and not armed conflict to the citizens.

Lastly I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of late Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda. My prayers and thoughts go out to them.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni.