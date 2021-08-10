PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU MUST RESPOND TO THE AMERICAN AMBASSADOR

By Nason Msoni

unsolicited counsel to Mr Edgar Lungu who is mocking and attempting to ridicule and diminish the statement issued by the United States of America on his Facebook page.

Mr. President, Make a statement now before it is too late and give assurance that you will handover power peacefully should you lose the elections.

It might well do for you sir to accept and state clearly that you will handover power peacefully if you lose the elections. Otherwise you might end up being extradited or sanctioned somehow. Nobody fights with the USA and gets away with it.

Remember what happened to Gaddaffi of Libya, remember also what happened to Saddam Hussein of IRAQ.

Certainly with such misinformed political belligerence this thing might not end very well.

So good luck to you sir.

Nason Msoni