PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU OF PF WILL WIN 2021 ELECTIONS, PREDICTS – ECONOMIC INTELLIGENCE UNIT

In their latest analysis on Africa, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) will win the August, 12, 2021 general elections.

The Report states that despite the economic turbulence the Zambia is facing, Zambians are likely to retain President Lungu.

The Economist Intelligence Unit is a respectable and renowned research and analysis bureau providing advisory services through research and analysis on governance on monthly country reports, five-year country economic forecasts, country risk service reports, and industry reports.