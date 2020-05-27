By Smart Eagles)

President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 249 more inmates as part of the commemoration of the Africa Freedom Day and as a measure to decongest correctional centers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Home Affairs Honourable Stephen Kampyongo revealed this at a media briefing held at the National Parole Board in Lusaka today, May 27.

Hon. Kampyongo said the action is in accordance with Article 97 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, which provides for Presidential Pardon and Substitution of Severe Punishments imposed on the convicted persons.

“Among the pardoned, Two Hundred and Thirty-Eight (238) are males while Eleven (11) are females,” Hon. Kampyongo revealed.

This makes a cumulative total of 3,242 inmates pardoned by the President in commemorating the 2020 Africa Freedom Day.

“As a result the inmate population in the country has declined from Twenty Two Thousand and Fourty Two (22,242) from 22nd May, 2020 to Nineteen Thousand (19,000) as at 27th May, 2020,” the Minister said.

And Hon. Kampyongo said no COVID-19 case has been recorded in Zambia’s Correctional Facilities since the outbreak.